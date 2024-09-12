New multi-million dollar partnership to boost housing

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade will be providing around $16m for housing projects under a partnership agreement.

The agreement was endorsed by Cabinet and will be between MFAT and Ministry of Housing.

The three year collaboration is to strengthen the Ministry’s role through increased access to affordable high quality social housing for communities in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

It also includes increased provision and coordination of basic services to informal settlements in the greater Suva area.

The agreement will also look at increased strategy and planning capacity within the public sector for long-term development within the housing sector.