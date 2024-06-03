New minimum wage rate is coming, says DPM Prasad

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has given reassurance that a new minimum wage rate can be expected later when the national budget is announced.

Speaking on the FBC show “Your Voice,” Prasad says they promised a review, and this has been completed.

The Finance Minister did not elaborate as to what rate will be implemented, as some processes are still yet to be completed.

Article continues after advertisement

“The consultants are doing their consultations, and we are expecting that that will go through the tripartite mechanism and that the government will then consider what is the appropriate minimum wage that will come in the budget.”

The current minimum wage rate is $4.

Meanwhile, following the endorsement by the majority of Members of Parliament to increase their salaries and allowances, there has been a public outcry, with people calling on the government to increase the minimum wage rate.

Some civil servant unions are also threatening industrial action if no action is taken.

The 2024–2025 national budget will be announced on the 28th of this month.