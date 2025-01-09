New leave entitlements proposed for women

Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Work Care Bill held in Labasa today

The Ministry of Employment is proposing new provisions and amendments to leave entitlements for women, including the introduction of miscarriage leave.

The proposal was presented during public consultations for the review of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Work Care Bill held in Labasa today.

According to Atish Kumar, Deputy Secretary of Operations for the Ministry of Employment, the proposed miscarriage leave includes three working days for a gestation period of up to 12 weeks and seven working days for a gestation period of 13 to 23 weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

Additionally, Kumar highlighted that post-maternity leave, women may take up to six months of unpaid leave if they are unfit to return to work after the expiration of their maternity leave. Under current laws, employment can be terminated three months after the expiration of maternity leave if a woman is deemed unfit for work.

The proposal also introduces provisions allowing women to utilize three of their 10 annual sick leave days for severe and debilitating menstruation.

“So in the 10 days, 3 days a woman can take if the situation is in terms of developing menstruation. So that is how it is developed. But overall, simply, it’s 10 days.”

Kumar further noted that the proposed amendments to the Employment Act include an increase in annual leave entitlements from 10 to 12 days and a new public holiday provision offering double time pay plus an alternative day off.

The public consultations on the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Work Care Bill will continue in Taveuni before the proposed amendments are tabled in Parliament.