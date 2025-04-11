New effort to empower Fijian workers

The Fiji Trades Union Congress is pushing for more involvement in the pre-departure sessions for workers joining the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

At a recent meeting with the Employment Ministry, FTUC pointed out the importance of being included in the ministry’s introduction sessions, where workers’ contracts are explained, and requested more time during these sessions to brief workers on their rights.

The ministry agreed to these requests, allowing FTUC to participate in the introduction session on Thursday, where FTUC staff helped departing workers understand their contracts.

The workers were also assisted in completing membership forms for the Australian Workers Union.

Starting next week, FTUC will be allocated additional time at the pre-departure briefings to discuss workers’ rights and the significance of joining a trade union.

AWU’s National Organizing Support Officer Latileta Gaga Kurabui, was also involved in the discussions. She visited Fiji to strengthen the partnership between FTUC and AWU, following their recent Memorandum of Understanding signed last year.

During the pre-departure briefings, Kurabui provided workers with critical information regarding their contracts under the PALM Scheme, including employer details, wages, work hours, deductions, accommodation, tax, and superannuation.

Under the PALM Scheme, workers are entitled to a minimum wage, with the casual rate in horticulture set at $29.33 per hour and full-time pay at $23.46 per hour.

Kurabui also reminded the workers of their rights, emphasizing that they must receive a minimum net pay of $200 per week after taxes and deductions.

Fijian workers have also been reminded that they are protected by Australian workplace laws, including anti-discrimination measures, ensuring they are treated fairly and have access to legal support.

