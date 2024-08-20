New boat to ease transportation woes

Transportation will no longer be an issue for the children and teachers of Navesi Primary School in Totoya Island in the Lau Group.

This is possible with the provision of a new fibreglass boat and engine, life jackets, and fuel by the Ministry of Education, which cost around $24,000.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the assistance is intended to help students and teachers in providing and getting quality education.

“They can use the facilities, the boat, and the engine to allow them to travel distances and bring those materials and necessary equipment for the schools.”

Radrodro believes the assistance will provide a way out for teachers to have access to the digital world, providing the necessary resource material for the students ensuring rural teachers get accessible facilities.

Navesi Primary School Head Teacher Seru Luvu feels the donation will boost the morale of the students and bridge the gap that exists between rural and urban schools.

“There are many hurdles to tackle in rural schools like ours. There are many factors to take into consideration, but I would like to say thank you to the government of the day.”

The new boat will serve the students and teachers of Navesi Primary School, having easy access to health services and postal and digital facilities that are not available in the village.