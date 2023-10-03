Nepal committed to working together with Fiji

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Nepal is committed to working closely with Fiji in global peacekeeping and security, particularly in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The new non-resident Ambassador of Nepal to Fiji, Kailash Raj Pokharel, paid a courtesy call to Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The two parties discussed development cooperation, particularly in areas of defense and security, people-to-people links, and cultural diplomacy.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Pokharel says he looks forward to his new role, which will further advance diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He conveyed an invitation on behalf of the Nepali Army to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to attend the Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise to be held in February next year.



[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

During his tenure, Pokharel will be based in Canberra, Australia.