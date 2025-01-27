NDRMO urges caution

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is urging the public to exercise caution and prioritize personal safety as a heavy rain warning is now in force.

The areas under the heavy rain warning include the Northern Division, Yasawa, Lau, the Lomaiviti Group, and the eastern half of Viti Levu.

The areas in Viti Levu include Rakiraki, Tailevu, and Suva until Pacific Harbour, Naitasiri, and the interior of Serua and Namosi.

The NDRMO says people should stay alert during the current rainy weather, as localized flooding may occur in flood-prone areas, on minor roads, and at low-lying crossings.

The public is strongly advised to stay away and refrain from attempting to cross or swim in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads, and walkways where water is above knee level.

The NDRMO says this will ensure personal safety and minimize the risk of life-threatening situations not only for the public but also for first responders.