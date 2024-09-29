NDP aims to align skills with market needs

The government believes that enhancing employment prospects and aligning skill development with market needs can effectively address unemployment challenges and foster sustainable income growth.

The government outlined this in the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050, stressing that youth unemployment remains a challenge, particularly in rural areas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says they will enhance youth participation in organizations and provide sustainable support for education and training to secure decent employment.

He highlights the importance of developing services and mechanisms that foster the employability of youth through cross-sector cooperation.

“And we end up as a united, prosperous country where opportunities for our people regardless of who they are, their ethnicity, or their religion allow them to improve their quality of life.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for MSME’s Manoa Kamikamica stresses the need for creating more job opportunities.

“The creation of jobs is very important. The IT sector offers a lot of employment. You probably would have heard me say that there are at least four to five large hotels to be built.”

Kamikamica says they will also provide youth scholarships for higher education and strengthen the practical skills through careers guidance.