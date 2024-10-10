NCD awareness show to premiere today

FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki (left)

FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki states that the new show titled “Health Matters: Understanding and Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases,” is aimed at raising awareness, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

The program, which is done in collaboration with the Health Ministry, premieres at six this evening on FBC TV and seeks to educate the public on NCDs.

Halofaki emphasizes that all content and guests are provided by the Ministry, which aims to address the growing concerns about these diseases.

“Although it is good to have herbal medicines in the villages, let’s hear it from the health experts. For us, it is just increasing awareness about all the NCDs and other diseases that are prevalent in our villages. Let’s hear it from the experts in our health department.”

Halofaki adds this initiative aims to expand beyond urban areas, potentially reaching rural communities in local languages.