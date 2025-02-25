Navua police officer to front court over alleged assault

A police officer who allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man will be produced in the Navua Magistrates Court today.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned the charges based on the outcome of the investigation conducted by the Fiji Police Force’s Internal Affairs Department.

The accused has been charged with one count of grievous harm.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed the officer be sent on leave while awaiting the outcome of his court case.