Heavy rain warning lifted for the Western Division

Fiji Meteorological Services Acting Director Bipen Prakash says that the low-pressure system that is currently affecting the country is slowly moving eastward.

Prakash says they are lifting the heavy rain warning issued for parts of the Western Division especially in Lautoka, Nadi and Sigatoka.

“In fact, it is now probably past some of the areas in the western division We probably going to shortly cancel some of the warning especially the heavy rainfall warning for parts of the western division in especially the areas from Lautoka, Nadi and Sigatoka so things I have significantly improved over these areas in the last couple of hours”

Prakash says the heavy rain warning for the rest of Fiji remains in force as the system continues to move eastward.

He says the Central, Eastern and Northern Divisions are expected to experience significant rainfall in the coming hours.

Prakash says the system is expected to pass the Fiji group by later tomorrow and early Saturday morning and the weather should begin to improve thereafter.