Heavy rain warning issued, flash flooding expected

The Fiji Meteorological Service has upgraded its heavy rain alert for the Western, Central, and Eastern Divisions to a warning, while a heavy rain alert remains in place for the Northern Division.

This comes as an active trough of low pressure is expected to bring significant rainfall to most of the Fiji Group from Wednesday evening through early Friday.

Acting Director Bipen Prakash says the active trough of low pressure, accompanied by clouds and rain, is expected to develop west of Fiji and gradually move eastward over the islands.

“So the ground is already saturated with the rainfall over the past couple of days and with this active trough of low pressure, we expect some significant rainfall again, especially from Wednesday evening into Thursday and possibly in the early parts of Friday. Because of that, we expect and anticipate that there’s a possibility of flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, and also there’s a risk of river flooding as well.”

Prakash is urging Fijians to take the warning seriously.

“I would urge public to be especially vigilant, especially people living in the western and central divisions and as well as people living in flood-prone areas in the western and central division.”

He adds that the weather condition is expected to ease by later Friday.