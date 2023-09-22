Natural Disaster

Heavy rain alert in force

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 25, 2023 6:48 am

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the whole of Fiji group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the group.

Associated cloud and rain is expected to affect most parts of the country until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the weather office has also issued a flood warning for Wainibuku River and Rewa River.

According to the Fiji Met Office, low-level roads near to small streams, culverts and flood-prone areas are already flooded in the upper catchment of these two rivers.

