Nasinu requests biannual crime updates to address red zones

The Nasinu Town Council has requested the Police to provide biannual crime updates within the municipality.

Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus says the Council has a working partnership with the law enforcement agency to address criminal activities in Nasinu.

He highlighted the various red zones in the municipality saying the council is prioritizing the safety of its residence.

Article continues after advertisement

“Whether they were sexually-oriented, drugs oriented or even poverty oriented so we want to see the trend and then we address. We want to see those red zones cleared”.

Magnus says they are also collaborating with communities in the Nasinu area for awareness programs that ensure the safety of people who live in the country’s most populated municipality.

He adds that the council is taking decisive action to bring red zones within its municipality under control, aiming to improve safety and livability for residents.