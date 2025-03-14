Naivalurua eyes seven more independents

Ioane Naivalurua

The Group of 11 leader, Ioane Naivalurua, will not settle for less.

Naivalurua told FBC News this morning that he wants his group to grow to 18 or even more.

The comment comes after two more Independent MPs from the Opposition Group of 16, Shalen Kumar and Sachida Nand, joined his group today.

“We want to go up to G18 or G19 if that’s the case; we want to do that. If the other members want to join us, they are most welcome to join us.”

Naivalurua says they remain committed to supporting Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He says they will focus on matters and issues to take Fiji forward.

Kumar and Nand recently supported the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

