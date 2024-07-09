Naivalurua calls for vigorous anti-drug measures

Independent member of parliament, Ioane Naivalurua [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The battle against drugs requires a vigorous and immediate response, not a bureaucratic one.

This has been highlighted by an independent member of Parliament, Ioane Naivalurua.

Naivalurua says the drugs are readily available on the streets and therefore has questioned the government about whether its efforts match the drug crisis.

He also questioned whether the National Counter-Narcotic Strategy 2023–2028 would create a national consensus that everyone must fight the drug crisis together.

He adds that the strategy still needs to be funded by the various ministries identified as stakeholders.

Naivalurua has suggested the establishment of a joint select committee for the parliamentary oversights to review and assess the strategy’s implementation and progress.