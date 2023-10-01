MOU to identify the source of explicit videos

The Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew reveals that the Government is working on a Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji Police Force and the US authorities to help identify how explicit picture and videos of Fijian young girls ended up on pornographic websites.

Chew says that the Fiji Police can only investigate once they identify the source of all those obscene picture and videos.

The Acting Police Commissioner is advising the people to be more cautious when using the internet.

“You don’t know who is sitting behind the curtains I might say. People might be there trying to exploit you and it’s quite sad to say that even our younger generation here in Fiji are still naïve to all these kind of things.”

Fong Chew is insistent that the government should restrict access to pornographic websites to avoid all of these unnecessary issues.

Chew believes more awareness is needed not only from the police but from other stakeholders as well.