More trained counsellors and social workers needed

[Source: MU]

More trained and experienced people are needed in the counselling and social work fields.

This was highlighted by Empower Pacific Clinical Supervisor Ana Radrekusa, who emphasized the importance of having individuals who are prepared and capable of fulfilling the necessary tasks.

She says while they receive students and volunteers from various universities, there is a strong need for these individuals to gain further exposure and engage in volunteer work.

Article continues after advertisement

“I believe because Social Workers and counsellors, we learn a lot with paper, but when it comes to the rubber mix road, it’s a different challenge again for us, so that’s where I always say it’s always good to do some voluntary work if you cannot get into other fields of work; just try and reach out and see how you can volunteer before you move into the workforce.”



Empower Pacific Clinical Supervisor Ana Radrekusa

This year marks the 30th year of service that Empower Pacific has been providing to the people of Fiji.