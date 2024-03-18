MoH committed to comprehensive modernization agenda

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is committed to a comprehensive modernization agenda for CWM Hospital, aimed at transforming health services for the betterment of our community.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu while speaking during the CWM Hospital Master Plan Launch.

Dr. Lalabalavu says that updating the hospital’s management framework to align with global standards and incorporating new management positions will foster improvements.

“We are modernizing the hospital’s management structures, referencing international best practices, with plans to introduce new management roles that will bring fresh perspectives and drive improvements across the hospital.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that the redevelopment will boost operational efficiency in the hospital.

“The planned restructuring of CWM Hospital’s administration is designed to boost operational efficiency, foster excellence in patient care, and position it to better meet the challenges of the future.”

The master plan will be undertaken in three phases over several years.