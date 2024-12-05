Ministry settles 242 accident cases in four months

The Ministry of Employment and Industrial Relations had inherited around 1,101 cases from the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji in June.

It has settled 421 cases comprising 372 employment cases and 49 school accidents.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says 680 remain pending, comprising 648 employment cases and 32 school accidents.

Singh further states that the total cases paid out to date are 204, that is 177 employment accidents and 27 school accident cases, which amounts to $2.77 million.

He states that this is 46 percent of the $6 million total annual budget allocation in the 2024-2025 Budget.

Singh adds that in June the Ministry also inherited from ACCF, a total of 12,000 accident cases from the period 2019 to 2024.

He says these cases are currently being looked at and prioritized for processing.

The Minister states that from 2019 to 2021, ACCF settled 253 employment and school accident cases and paid out $3.5 million.

However, Singh highlights that just within four months his Ministry settled 242 cases and paid out $3.3 million.