Ministry receives more than 200,000 applications

The Ministry of Finance has received around 208,000 applications so far for the $200 back-to-school support for the 2024 academic year.

The Ministry is currently undertaking assessment as the payment will commence from January 10th.

This will provide parents with enough time to prepare the children for the 2024 school year, which will start on January 29, 2024.

The total payout of around $42m is expected.

The Government had set aside allocation for the initiative to alleviate the financial burden on families and ensure all students have access to the resources they need.

Meanwhile, last year the government provided $200 assistance to 214, 000 students.