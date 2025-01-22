Ministry launches National Anti-Litter campaign

[Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook]

The Ministry for Environment and Climate Change has launched the National Anti-Litter Campaign, “Do the Right Thing,” in Suva signalling a united effort to tackle Fiji’s escalating litter crisis.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Sivendra Michael says the campaign’s mission goes beyond cleaning up litter as it aims to foster civic pride and collective responsibility among all Fijians.

Dr Micheal says the campaign began with training for 70 Litter Prevention Officers, equipping them to enforce the Litter Act 2008 and promote compliance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Littering isn’t just an eyesore—it threatens our pristine ecosystems, public health, and economic sustainability. The solution starts with each of us taking ownership of our surroundings. Your role as a Litter Prevention Officers is critical. Through your efforts, we will inspire civic pride and accountability in our communities. Every small action can lead to significant change.”



Permanent Secretary Dr. Sivendra Michael [Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook]

Over the coming months, the campaign will feature community clean-ups, public engagement initiatives, and the launch of i-Recycle Hubs to promote recycling.

Education programs in schools and beautification competitions will further instil environmental stewardship.