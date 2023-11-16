Ministry commences community dialogue

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Trade Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, has commenced community dialogue regarding the potential of the establishment of medicinal cannabis in Fiji.

The dialogues were held in the Western and Northern Divisions last week.

The team visited Naserelagi and Saivou in Ra, Lomanikoro in Bua, Tacilevu Village, Naweni, and Yaroi Village in Nasavusavu.

During the consultations, participants expressed their views and demonstrated their understanding of the proposed introduction of medicinal cannabis in Fiji, specifically for export purposes.

The next round of consultations scheduled to take place in Keiyasi and Nasigatoka in Nadroga had been deferred due to adverse weather conditions.