Minister pushes for climate-friendly shipping

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Transport and Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, is pushing for urgent international action to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the global shipping industry.

The Minister is representing the country at high-level climate negotiations in London.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by the Pacific-led 6PAC+ alliance at the International Maritime Organization, Ro Filipe called on the world to act decisively to align shipping practices with the Paris Agreement.

His appeal comes amid growing concern over the sector’s unchecked emissions and the urgent need for climate finance to protect vulnerable nations like Fiji.

Ro Filipe joined fellow Pacific Island ministers from the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu in championing an ambitious and science-based approach to maritime emissions.

The 6PAC+ alliance is demanding a universal greenhouse gas pricing mechanism, covering 100% of emissions from the first tonne, with a minimum price of USD $150 per tonne.

The call was made during the IMO’s 83rd Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting, where world leaders are negotiating binding rules to phase out fossil fuels in shipping.

A successful agreement would mark a historic first under a United Nations body, with the potential to transform the global maritime industry and unlock much-needed climate funding for frontline states.

