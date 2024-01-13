Minister outlines plans to address maintenance issues

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh has revealed a comprehensive plan to address the issues plaguing the sugar industry.

Singh highlighted that the absence of an ongoing maintenance program has led to bottlenecks and problems within the mills, resulting in operational difficulties.

He says all the sugar mills around the country are currently grappling with issues that necessitate a focused maintenance effort.

“Some experts to come in from Thailand to look at and give us some brief on the technicalities of setting up a mill, the financial aspect of the mill.”

The Minister expressed confidence in inviting specialized teams to evaluate the mills, offer advice, and identify necessary repairs or replacements.

Singh has highlighted that the proposed plan involves a three-phased approach.

“So we’re going to invite them to come and do a feasibility study. Of course, then there’ll be an open public tender thereafter. But at least with someone that will give us some firm information, we’ll know where the benchmark is, what to expect.”

Singh underscored the significance of securing solid repairs and maintenance for the industry’s sustained growth and stability.