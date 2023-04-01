Minister clarifies new allocations

The newly established Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is operating on a current financial year budget allocation of $35.2 million.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, in parliament, following the question posed by Opposition member Jone Usamate on the fund allocation for the new budget.

Professor Prasad says this includes a total allocation of $30.3 million to the Department of Tourism and $4.9 million to the Department of Civil Aviation.

“Slightly different from the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Multi Ethnic Affairs has not budgetary allocation and as such, its operations are currently funded from the Ministry of Sugar budget and the

Honorable Minister is preparing all the responsibilities and the briefs.”

Professor Prasad says they made relevant redeployments of funds to help in the establishment of the new Ministry as there are adequate provisions in the financial management act to operationalize the changes in the Ministerial responsibilities.

He adds that the Ministry will fully move the programmes under the appropriate Ministries and heads before the next budget.