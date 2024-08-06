Minister addresses concerns over road work delays

Minister for Public Works has expressed his disappointment regarding the ongoing delays in the Ratu Dovi Road works.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Fijians have raised concerns to him, and he has communicated with the Fiji Roads Authority.

Ro Filipe says that the delays are causing significant inconvenience, resulting in vehicle damage and frustration among the public.

“Even myself, I sometimes try to get to grips with some of the entities that operate and are under me. I am not happy about it, and I have expressed to them that this should not be happening, and when you start a project, you complete it.”

Ro Filipe adds that FRA is also working on addressing the bitumen shortage.

He adds that the shortage of bitumen has been a significant factor contributing to the delays

Ro Filipe adds that the FRA is actively seeking alternative suppliers to ensure the availability of bitumen which is the crucial component for road infrastructure.

