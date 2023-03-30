Millions needed to upgrade CWM Hospital

An investment of around $500 million is needed to renew and refurbish the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad while delivering his ministerial statement in parliament today.

Prasad says the health facilities and services are not up to standards, which is costing us lives on a daily basis.

“CWM Hospital is no longer fit for purpose. It is in a state of decay. It needs to be completely renewed, an investment that will probably exceed $500 million. The Lautoka and Ba Hospital public-private partnership between the FNPF and Aspen Medical will also involve costs of about $300 million”.

Prasad says the project is currently suffering some serious delays.

But according to Prasad, even when a public-private partnership rebuilds a hospital, it must earn an economic return.

Therefore, he adds, it means that the government must pay, and this will amount to up to $30 million in new spending every year.