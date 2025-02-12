Media can promote women in leadership

[ FilePhoto ]

The media plays a critical role in highlighting daily issues and challenges, while also advocating for change.

Women and Children Minister Sashi Kiran says media houses have recently run campaigns on critical issues like drugs and street children, often without financial considerations.

Kiran believes the media is realizing its role, but can do more to promote women in leadership, a topic often discussed but with little tangible change.

Speaking at the Pacific Media Partnership Conference during the “Women in Leadership” session, Kiran stressed that not enough is being done to cover impactful stories about women.

“If media engine rooms could think, how do you want to portray women or how do you want to portray issues? Not just, it’s not just enough covering the issue, how can it be impactful to be able to deliver some impact would be awesome.”

Kiran also stated that firmer laws are needed to protect women journalists.

She added that the Online Safety Commission is developing regulations, and they need the power to charge people for harassment.

“It is unreal in this world when we see so many people think abuse is okay. How did we make abuse and laughing at abuse a norm is something that the whole of society needs to think through.”

Kiran adds that stronger law enforcement and a whole-of-society approach are critical to changing societal mindsets.

