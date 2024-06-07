Man on the run following alleged sexual assault

Labasa police are investigating a report where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle.

The alleged incident occurred yesterday morning and the search is also underway for the suspect.

The accused, who was staying with the victim’s family, had entered the room she was sharing with her sister, and committed the alleged offense.

She alerted her parents and upon checking her room, the suspect had fled the scene.

According to the police, the matter was reported to the Labasa Police Station and investigations are ongoing.