A man was found motionless in Lautoka today.

FBC News understands that the deceased is a Ba-based taxi driver.

Divisional Police Commander Western Division, Yakobo Vaisewa has confirmed this to FBC News.

Article continues after advertisement

Vaisewa says crime officers are attending to the case, carrying out an investigation.

He says they will disclose additional information once they have completed investigation.

Police investigation continues.