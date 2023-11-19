Man dies in fatal house fire

A 58-year-old man died in a fatal fire that occurred in Newtown yesterday afternoon.

Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police Wate Vocevoce says the intensity of the fire made it difficult to evacuate the victim, who had been bedridden.

He adds that the fire is believed to have started from a burned newspaper used by a relative to remove a beehive.

SSP Vocevoce says joint investigations are underway with the National Fire Authority.