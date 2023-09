A 28-year-old man has been charged for the alleged murder of an elderly woman in Koronivia.

The alleged incident happened on Thursday.

The victim, a 75-year-old woman was found motionless inside her home.

Police says the accused is from the same area as the deceased.

He has been charged with count count of murder and aggravated robbery.

He will be produced at the Nausori Magistrate court tomorrow.