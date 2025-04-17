Man arrested for alleged grab and run

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Valelevu Police have arrested a man alleged to have been involved in a case of grab and run in the Nasinu area.

According to Police, the suspect is believed to have stolen a mobile phone from the victim who was waiting at a bus shelter in the Valelevu area yesterday.

The alleged incident was captured on video and shared on social media.

The 28-year-old suspect is also being investigated for another case of robbery in Kinoya, the day prior to the grab-and-run incident.

He remains in custody as investigations continue.





