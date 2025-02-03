Malani seeks signatures for new party

Veronica Malani

A new political party is in the works in Fiji, as a team begins collecting 5,000 signatures needed for its official registration.

This as Land Transport Authority’s former Manager of Road Safety and Education Veronica Malani is leading the initiative.

Malani believes that this political movement as a transformative force focused on creating a culture based on moral values and sustainable infrastructure.

She adds her team has already begun gathering signatures across the country, working actively to meet the required number.

Malani claims the current political system is tainted by corruption, and the new party aims to offer an alternative that prioritizes the moral and spiritual well-being of the nation.

She aims to create a better future for the people of Fiji.