Malake implements strict drug-free policy

As the holiday season approaches, the village on Malake Island has put in place firm measures to ensure a drug-free Christmas celebration.

Turaga ni Koro Joeli Cagica has issued a stern warning to anyone planning to involve themselves with illegal substances during the Christmas and New Year period, stating that those found in possession of drugs will be banned from the village.

Cagica says the island’s geographical location makes it vulnerable to being used as a drop-off and pick-up point for drugs, and this issue is being closely monitored by the village men.

“We are committed to keeping Malake Island drug-free, and we will be vigilant in watching any movement near the island and those found to be breaching these conditions will be banned from the village for three consecutive years.”

With more than 200 families calling Malake Island home, the village’s focus on ensuring a safe, celebratory atmosphere this Christmas reflects their strong commitment to the well-being of their residents.

The crackdown on drug use aims to maintain peace and unity during the holiday season and into the New Year.