Mahuta to visit Bau

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

March 16, 2023 12:40 pm

New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanahia Mahuta is expected to visit Bau Island.

Mahuta is currently in the country.

She says the visit to Bau will be an educational experience but also reaffirms how important it is to ensure that indigenous culture is well connected.

She says it is very important that during her time as NZ’s Foreign Affairs Minister, she ensure that as we connect on an indigenous level with culture, we strengthen one another’s understandings of common aspirations.

She says the visit will give her a deeper insight into iTaukei culture.

