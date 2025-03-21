LTA proposes restoring NRSC’s autonomy

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority has launched public consultations to gather feedback from stakeholders regarding the proposal to turn the National Road Safety Council into an independent statutory body.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the NRSC has played a critical role in road safety since its establishment and emphasizes the importance of restoring its autonomy to better fulfill its mandate.

The Council was originally established by Act of Parliament No. 18 of 1994 and began operations in January 1995.

Rokosawa says its primary mission was to develop and implement a comprehensive road safety management system and oversee policies promoting safer roads in Fiji.

“They can even put the finger to a thing. You know what to do with this product, you know? Right now, when we are part of it, it’s like there’s no separation of duty.”

However, in August 2010, the NRSC was merged with the LTA to streamline operations and ensure better compliance with traffic laws.

Rokosawa adds that while this integration was intended to improve operations, it has presented challenges.

