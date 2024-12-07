LTA invests in portable speed cameras

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority will be introducing portable speed camera with an aim to address speeding hotspots that remain unmonitored by existing static cameras.

LTA Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa, revealed that Fiji currently has 31 static speed cameras strategically positioned in urban centers and along coastal roads.

However, he adds that their fixed locations have become widely known among drivers, reducing their overall effectiveness in enforcing speed limits.

“Land Transport Authority is investing a lot in terms of portable speed cameras. For the whole of Vanua Levu, there’s not a single static camera For Fiji, it’s only installed around the coastal areas, and around major towns and cities in the Western Division, where there are network connectivity.”

Rokosawa says the introduction of portable speed cameras will serve as both a deterrent and a warning to motorists.

We have tested it in Queen Elizabeth Drive, and I’m just giving the heads up to the general public. It’s coming, and be aware and should you be found to be continuously breaching road safety regulations, we will call you for show cause and drastic measures have been taken in terms of cancellation and suspension of driver license.

Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says the Police Force and LTA have stepped up joint operations since November.