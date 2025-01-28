LTA emphasizes driver responsibility

The Land Transport Authority is urging all drivers to adopt responsible driving behaviors to ensure the safety of all road users, including pedestrians and passengers.

This call follows the tragic death of a 46-year-old farmer from Vivili Village, Savusavu yesterday morning.

The farmer tragically lost his life after being struck by a vehicle that reportedly lost control and veered off the road.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa expressed deep sorrow over this incident, particularly at the beginning of the year when traffic is expected to increase with the reopening of schools.

While factors such as speeding, driver fatigue, and careless driving are frequently cited as major contributors to road fatalities, Rokosawa emphasized that other critical factors, such as improper steering control, can also have devastating consequences.

He reiterated that the LTA will continue to monitor compliance with traffic laws and implement initiatives to cultivate a culture of responsible driving and safer roads for all.