LTA concerned with recent spate of accidents

The Land Transport Authority will ramp up road safety education and enforcement efforts during the festive season to curb reckless driving behaviors following a recent road accident in Navuniasi, Naitasiri.

13 students sustained injuries after a carrier driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the Navuniasi accident highlighted an alarming trend of road incidents lately, particularly those involving Public Service Vehicle drivers.

Rokosawa says they are deeply concerned about the spate of recent accidents that have endangered the lives of passengers, including children.

He says this incident highlights the urgent need for all drivers, particularly PSV operators, to prioritize safety and adhere to traffic regulations at all time.

Rokosawa says the LTA will be intensifying enforcement efforts to identify and penalize those who violate road safety rules.

This includes deploying more officers to conduct spot checks, monitoring speed limits, and ensuring compliance with PSV regulations.