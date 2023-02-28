Loyalty to the law: Tikoduadua

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has reminded the police officers that their loyalty must only be to the law.

During his official tour at the Police Special Response Unit, he has called on the senior hierarchy to strengthen the organization’s motto, salus populi.

The minister says it was the government’s intention to bring back the blue culture by entrusting the work of the enforcement of the law to police officers.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Tikoduadua says to do so, police officers need to equip themselves with integrity and professionalism and work according to the law.

The Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration continues his tour in the Eastern Division this morning.



[Minister of Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua with members of the Fiji Police Force]