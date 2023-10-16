Levuka calls for investment and growth

People living in Fiji’s old capital Levuka are stressing the importance of developing and investing in the coming years.

This has been highlighted by Turaga na Takala Mata ki Verata, Kelevi Toka of the chiefly village of Levuka who emphasizes the need for landowners and the community to benefit from these investments.

Toka says urgent action is required to improve infrastructure, as some of it is currently deteriorating.

“We want to move with time. So we need more development and investments, as this will really benefit us, resources, and landowners.”

Provincial administrator Lomaiviti Asesela Lomaiviti also shares the same sentiments.

“Levuka needs focus and attention from national in terms of development. We can keep the heritage properties and what Levuka is known for, but we need more boost on the development area.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says a number of factors need to be considered before any developments are planned for Levuka.

“We are aware and conscious of the needs for Levuka; we have to balance that up with the concept of Levuka being a heritage site, so what do we do? If we are going to improve the quality of the buildings, what are the options open to us.”

Levuka remains Fiji’s first capital, and they are hoping for more development and investments in the near future.