Learning enrichment services boost student success

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, has emphasized the Coalition Government’s commitment to ensuring taxpayers’ money is utilized effectively by sponsored students.

The Minister highlights that while the teaching and learning of students fall under tertiary institutions, the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service since 2022 has implemented Learning Enrichment, Work Skills, and Post-Graduation Care Services to foster student success.

Radrodro says the services provide weekly scaffolding support in areas such as personal counselling, socio-emotional well-being, industry mentoring, and academic enrichment sessions.

“The Coalition Government do not want squandering of taxpayers’ money by sponsored students as we are trying to improve the pass and completion rates with the stakeholders. While learning and teaching of students is under the purview of tertiary education institutions, TSLS from 2022 has taken a hand-holding approach by establishing Learning Enrichment, Work Skills and Post-Graduation Care Services.”

The minister also addressed the government’s proactive measures to tackle teacher shortages in critical areas such as STEM subjects and primary education.

He adds that the Ministry will conduct interviews before scholarship offers will be given.

The TSLS has received 6,500 successful applications. Of these, processing has started for 1,500 applications, with 550 offers issued. As of yesterday, 300 students have confirmed their scholarships.