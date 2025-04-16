Kumar convicted of online harassment

Self-proclaimed Facebook publisher Kishore Kumar has been convicted for a series of online attacks against Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The Suva Magistrates Court found him guilty after he pleaded to six counts of unauthorized access to computer systems and causing harm through electronic communication and one count of criminal intimidation.

The charges relate to videos he posted between July and August 2020, where he made damaging claims about Qereqeretabua.

In the videos, he alleged that a pornographic video involving the MP existed.

Kumar told the court that he made the guilty plea of his own free will.

The State has presented its summary of facts.

Qereqeretabua is also present in court and submissions on this case from the State continues.

Magistrate Seini Puamau has convicted Kumar and is expected to hand down his sentence later this month.

