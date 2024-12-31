Ketenilagi is new FRA CEO

Newly appointed Fiji Roads Authority CEO, Apisai Ketenilagi [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Roads Authority Board has announced the appointment of Apisai Ketenilagi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 2, 2025, for a 3-year term.

The FRA Board, says through its internal Procurement Department, it engaged KPMG to support the recruitment and the position was advertised in alignment with FRA’s recruitment policy.

Ketenalagi, the successful candidate, was recommended by a 3-member interview panel made up of FRA Board Members.

With over 30 years of expertise in road infrastructure engineering, Ketenilagi has made significant contributions across highways, rural roads, bridges, marine structures, construction, and asset maintenance.

The FRA says he holds an impressive array of qualifications, including a Master of Science in Highway Management and Engineering, an International Masters in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Engineering, and a Diploma in Civil Engineering. He is also a respected member of professional engineering institutes in Australia, the UK, the USA, Asia, and Australasia.

FRA Board Chairman Atunaisa Nayago says Ketenilagi brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise to this pivotal role, given his distinguished career in infrastructure development and management, making him the ideal choice to lead FRA into the future.

“The Board is confident in Apisai’s ability to strengthen the FRA’s performance and deliver on our commitment to providing safe and sustainable infrastructure for Fiji. We look forward to his leadership in advancing FRA’s goals and addressing the challenges of our rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape. The FRA Board extends its heartfelt congratulations to Apisai Ketenilagi and looks forward to working together to achieve new milestones.”