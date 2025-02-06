Kava testing hurdles addressed

[ FilePhoto ]

Kava trade complexities and outdated testing methods were central at the Codex Commission North America South West Pacific’s 17th session in Nadi.

Since 2015, Fiji has led development of a Regional Kava Standard to streamline international trade.

However, a lack of clear, affordable testing hindered market expansion.

Article continues after advertisement

This was highlighted in 2023 when the Codex Committee for Methods and Sampling Analysis flagged unresolved testing concerns.

Fiji and regional members proposed revised Standard Operating Procedures, suggesting a simpler, cost-effective colorimetric UV acetone extract method for testing kava quality.

Chair Dr. Andrew Tukana, with Codex Secretariat guidance, welcomed the proposal, urging members to submit the updated SOP by March 2025.

This agreement could overcome barriers, allowing access to new markets and paving the way for global kava industry growth.