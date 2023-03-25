Family farewells Joshco Wakaniyasi

Joshco Wakaniyasi will be remembered as a giant of a man.

This was the sentiment of Pacific Disability Forum Chief Executive Setareki Macanawai while delivering the eulogy of the late Wakaniyasi at Brown Street, Suva this morning.

Macanawai says Wakaniyasi has left behind a legacy of endearing service and advocacy for the special needs community.

A large gathering of people attended the celebration and commemoration service of Wakaniyasi, including family members, friends, diplomats, colleagues and development agency partners.

Several speakers shared endearing anecdotes about the life and service of Wakaniyasi.

Wakaniyasi will be cremated at Dignified Crematorium in Davuilevu, Nausori today.