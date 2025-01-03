Interviews reintroduced for Y13 teacher training applicants

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education will reintroduce the conducting of interviews for eligible Year 13 students who wish to enrol in teacher training institutions across the four divisions.

This will be done by the Ministry in collaboration with Teacher Training Institutions, the Fiji Teacher’s Registration Authority, the Higher Education Commission Fiji, and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says this is an exciting opportunity for those who have completed Year 13 and aspire to join the teaching profession.

Article continues after advertisement



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

Radrodro says that with the increasing demand for qualified teachers, it is essential to ensure that teacher training programmes are not only rigorous but also tailored to attract the right candidates.

He states that this initiative is an outcome of the 2024-2033 Denarau Declaration, which strengthens the partnership between training institutions, respective stakeholders, and the Ministry.

Radrodro says the reintroduction of the interview process ensures that they recruit passionate individuals.

He adds that by prioritizing this process, they can cultivate a new generation of educators who are not only qualified but also dedicated to making a difference in the lives of students in Fiji, in any context.

The Education Minister is encouraging all eligible Year 13 students to seize this opportunity to embark on a teaching career.

Radrodro adds that the eligible students will be notified of the dates and venues for the interview through emails and phone calls.