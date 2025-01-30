Integrating road safety into curriculum

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

Discussions are being held to incorporate road safety into the school curriculum to improve road safety awareness among students.

This will also allow the utilization of funding opportunities from international agencies such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

The discussion was held yesterday during the Ministry of Public Works meeting with the Land Transport Authority.

Permanent Secretary Paula Baleilevuka says the Fiji Decade of Action for Road Safety has made significant strides.

However, Baleilevuka says there is a need for greater community involvement, especially at the grassroots level, to extend road safety awareness to schools, kindergartens, and vulnerable groups, including pedestrians.

He says collaborative action planning for the Fiji Decade of Action for Road Safety 2025-2030 also proposed enforcement measures, infrastructure upgrades like road humps at accident-prone spots, and integration of road safety into school curricula.